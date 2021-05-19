Actor Siju Wilson and wife Shruthi Vijayan blessed with baby girl

Malayalam actor Siju Wilson and his wife Shruthi Vijayan welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

Announcing the news, Siju Wilson shared a photo on his Instagram page. He wrote, “Happy to Announce the arrival of Our Sweet Darling Baby Girl, Last night May 17th. Thanks to nature #HappyUs.”

Siju Wilson and his long-time girlfriend Shruthi Vijayan tied the knot back in 2017.

After the news was shared by the actor,many celebs congratulated the couple. Dulquer Salmaan was all hearts for the post and he wrote, "Congrats to the two of you!!! baby girls are the best!!! yayyy!!!" Siju Wilson's co-star Krisna Sankar from the superhit film Premem also extended wishes for the new parents.

On the work front, Siju Wilson has been filming for his upcoming movie Pathonpatham Noottandu directed by Vinayan. The film is touted to be a period drama and it will be based on Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker.