Prithviraj wishes Mohanlal on birthday: If not for the pandemic, we should have been shooting Empuraan

Mohanlal turns a year older and wishes have been pouring in from all corners since midnight.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official social media pages and wished Mohanlal by sharing an unseen picture from the day 1 shoot of his directorial debut, Lucifer.

He also mentioned how the pandemic plyed spoilsport for the sequel to Lucifer, delaying the shooting plans.

The 2019 released Lucifer was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starred Mohanlal in the lead role. With a steady opening at the box office, Lucifer went on to become the Malayalam film industry's highest-grossing movie ever with a business of over 175 crores. the movie had an ensemble of talented actors, including the director himself, such as Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Saniya Iyappan.

Empuraan, the Mohanlal starrer which is a sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema.

Prithviraj himself had revealed that it was impossible to shoot Empuraan following the COVID-19 protocol. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial demands to be shot in both Kerala and abroad, and it is only possible after the world comes back to normalcy.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Prithvi are working together as they have joined hands for Mohanlal's directorial debut venture Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.