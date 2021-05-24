From Suresh Gopi to Prithviraj: Celebs heap praises on Operation Java

Ever since it's release, 'Operation Java’ is making the right noise. After ringing at the box office, with the OTT release earlier this month, the film continues to impress many.

Many celebs including Kunchacko Boban, Rosshan Andrrews, Midhun Manuel Thomas, Anoop Menon, Manju Warrier, Aju Varghese had written in praise of the film.

Superstar Suresh Gopi recently got to watch the film. He was so impressed by the film that he personally called director Tharun Moorthy and discussed about the film in detail. An excited Tharun shared a screenshot of the phone call and added that they discussed about each and every scene, the characters, politics, efforts and techniques employed.

Suresh Gopi, later took to his social media pages and applauded the team. The star, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, seems to have been moved by the unemployment issues discussed in the film.

"Called and talked to Tharun Moorthy, the maker of #OperationJava. The film was too good and its writing and direction were equally appreciable. I fully enjoyed its impressive and effective making. All the artists were fantabulous, especially Prasanth, Irshad, Binu Pappu, Balu Varghese, Lukman, Vinayakan and even the one shot artists. The last title card appeared as a request to the administration and emotionally struck a chord with me. I’d be taking it forward. Kudos to the entire team!" he wrote.

Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran too messaged Tharun of which he has shared screenshots of their chat in his social media handle. Prithviraj has written that he really enjoyed watching ‘Operation Java’ and was impressed by Tharun’s command over the craft. He also added that he is eagerly looking forward to more such great films from the young filmmaker.

‘Operation Java’ is inspired from various real-life cyber-crime cases. It presents the investigations undertaken by the Kochi cyber cell department with the help of two engineering graduates.

After a successful theatrical run, the film is currently streaming in Zee5.