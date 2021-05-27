As long as you are happy, nobody has the right to comment on your body: Tessa Joseph on body shaming

Actress Tessa Joseph has penned an emotional note on body-shaming. The actress in her long Instagram post opened up on how she was always considered fat by everyone around her. She also added that how it is okay to age.

Her post reads, "STOP!!! As a child or as a woman, I have never heard anyone say to me, “you look perfect". I was always been considered “fat” in their judgemental eyes and they would not hesitate to tell me that either. Society has set some rules over what your body should look like- Thin, fair, tall and with curves. Based on this societal conditioning and constant body shaming, most girls I know think they are fat."

She further wrote, "Another aspect is ageing, which is both natural and inevitable. In this case too, societal conditioning makes ageing appear undesirable and people are encouraged to look young. This is reinforced with images of actors and models who appear to defy ageing and look young. Of course, what is unseen is the huge sums they splurge to maintain their young looks. I think it is high time to say that is perfectly okay to age, it is perfectly okay if your body size evolves naturally. As long as you are happy with your body, nobody has the right to comment on it. I think we as a society should stop making people conscious and ruining their confidence through body shaming and age shaming and should instead show understanding. After all, we are all humans."

Tessa, who is best known for her role in the 2003 film ‘Pattalam’ is back to mini screen after a break. She is currently part of the TV serieal ‘Ente Kuttikalude Achan’ aired on Mazhavil Manorama.

She had also acted in films like Rajamma @yahoo, V M Vinu’s Marupadi etc.