Sanjay Dutt receives golden visa for UAE

Actor Sanjay Dutt has become one of the few celebrities to receive a golden visa for the UAE. On Wednesday, the actor expressed gratitude to the government of UAE on receiving the golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"It's an honour to receive the prestigious Visa. I'm grateful to the government of UAE for their never-ending support considering Dubai became a home for my family in the past year. The Golden Visa initiative by the leaders is truly visionary, it has helped the country grow as an investor-friendly nation and I'm sure it will continue to do so in the coming years. I vow to help the country whenever they are in need since that's what our true purpose as humans is, to help each other grow," Dutt shared.

Since 2019, UAE has been providing the Golden Visa to foreigners to work, live, study and conduct business without requiring national sponsors. The initiative helps foreign investors and business owners get a complete ownership of their businesses in the country.

In the photos, Sanjay is seen suited up while posing with Major General Mohammed Al Marri, the Director-General of Gdrfa Dubai.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in upcoming films like "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", "KGF: Chapter 2", "Prithviraj" and "Shamshera".