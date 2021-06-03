Don't do 'Heropanti' during 'War' against virus: Mumbai police to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Mumbai police on Thursday asked citizens to not indulge in 'Heropanti' during the ongoing 'war' against virus.

The tweet came after a FIR was registered against Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for flouting COVID norms.

"In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against COVID-19", Mumbai police tweeted on Thursday.

Netizens were in fact amused at the way how Mumbai police used names of Tiger Shroff films in their tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, an FIR was registered against Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason, a Mumbai Police official said.

They were found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.

Earlier, a Mumbai Police official also told PTI, "A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC."

