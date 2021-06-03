Sana Khan hits back at troll who questioned her for wearing hijab

Sana Khan has hit back at a troll on her social media profile for questioning her outfit.

The former actress on Wednesday posted a picture of herself donning a hijab and penned a long note alongside it. Soon an Instagram user took to the comment section asking about her choice of wearing hijab.

The comment read, “Itna padai likhai kast karke kiya faida wohi toh sabke jaisa pardeke andar rahena (What's the point of your education if you're going to hide behind a veil) (sic).”

Sana, in response, wrote, "Mere bhai, jab parde mai rahke... I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband what more. I want. Most imp Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah. And have completed my education too. So isn’t it a win win situation? (sic).”

Sana had said in October last year that she was leaving acting and the industry. The 33-year-old posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

Later on November 20, 2020, Sana married Anas in a private ceremony. She announced the news in an Instagram post, which read, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”