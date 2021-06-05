5 gangster dramas that will keep your adrenaline pumping

Some gangster movies/shows never tend to leave your mind. After all, they leave behind a lasting impressing by weaving an intricate and violent tale of power and vengeance through iconic dialogues or a particular shot from that film/show. At times, these movies/shows portray real-life mafia stories in a romantic, yet realistic, manner. If you’re in the mood for the same, here are 5 gangster dramas that are so good to be true and will surely keep your adrenaline pumping.

DOM (Amazon Prime Video)

DOM is a Brazilian crime-mafia series which is inspired by a true story. Directed by Vincente Kubrusly and Breno Silveira and starring Gabriel Leone, Flavio Tolezani, Filipe Braganca, this series is about a police officer who is has been fighting the war against drugs his entire life only to finds his own son become the most drug lord in Rio de Janeiro.

DOM, that features in its original language (Brazilian-Portuguese), is ready to keep you right at the edge of your seat and give you the much-needed adrenaline rush. DOM will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on the 4th June 2021.

Narcos (Netflix)

Narcos is an American crime drama series created and produced by Chris Brancato, Carlo Barnard and Doug Miro. Narcos is a typical mafia-crime series but what makes it unique is its unique storyline and phenomenal cinematography. Set in Columbia, this show showcases the life of the drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, who became a billionaire through selling cocaine.

The story is about his interactions with other drug competitors and how he built a huge empire.

Godfather (Amazon Prime Video)

How can we forget the most iconic trilogy in the genre of crime and mafia. The Godfather is based on the book by the same name, written by Mario Puzo. The American crime drama film is directed by Francis Ford Coppola, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Marley and Daine Keaton. The Godfather is about a drug lord and how he handles relations with his competitors.

This trilogy also showcases the sacrifices one has to make in the mafia industry and how everyone’s life is at stake all the time. Godfather is known and is remembered for its quintessential storyline, amazing wide shots, great silhouettes and mind-blowing dialogues which still have the same impact and intensity. And if you’re an Al Pacino, Marlon Brando or Robert De Niro fan, then this is an offer that you just won’t be able to refuse.

Warrior (Disney+Hotstar)

This martial arts crime television series is the original concept and treatment by the great actor and warrior himself, Bruce Lee. Created by Jonathan Tropper, Warrior is set during the Tong Wars in late 1870’s and is a story about a martial arts prodigy from China in search of his sister only to be sold to the one of the most powerful tongs in China.

So, if you are looking for some great martial arts skills with precision and exquisite technique, just hit the play button and enjoy the show.

Zero Zero Zero (Amazon Prime Video)

Replicating the success of a book is tough for some, but quite easy if you’re Leonardo Fasoli, Mauricio Katz, Stefano Sollima, the creators of Zero Zero Zero. The Italian crime drama show is based on the book of the same name by international bestselling author Roberto Saviano.

It’s a fresh high-end drama about two brothers who solve the damage done due to a cocaine shipment that finds its way to Europe, Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean to severely effect the international cocaine trade.