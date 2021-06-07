Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a 'cockroach' for comparing Yami Gautam to 'Radhe Maa'

Many celebs have come forward congratulating Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar. Actress Kangana Ranaut too joined in to congratulate Yami with a sweet post on Insta stories. But she seems to have been offended by a comment by actor Vikrant Massey on Yami's photo.

On Sunday, Yami had shared a picture from her pre-wedding ceremony in which she wore an all-red ensemble, the traditional bangles.

Taking to the comments section, Vikrant joked, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!"

While many laughed off taking the comment so as to tease Yami, Kangana replied to Vikrant and addressed him as a cockroach.

She wrote, "Kahan se nikla yeh cockroach.... lao meri chappal..." (Where did this cockroach come from...get my slipper).

In another post from Yami's wedding, Kangana responded to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment. The Vicky Donor star had described Yami as 'simple' and 'real' before he added, "God bless." Kangana said, "As a matter of fact made up and artificial is most simple because it is so basic and easy to read that kind of show off but ancient and traditional especially when our history is older than the time itself makes it most layered and complex so what is organic isn't necessary simple if you got perception to know the complexity of subtlety."

Kangana also penned a sweet compliment for Yami. She wrote, "Older than tradition and time nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turning a bride #himachalpradesh".

Yami, on Friday, took fans by surprise when she announced she had tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar.