'Ray' trailer: Netflix's anthology is a modern re-telling of classics

The trailer of the upcoming OTT anthology "Ray", featuring four stories by the late maestro Satyajit Ray, dropped on Tuesday. The anthology is slated to release on June 25.

The stories are titled "Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa", "Forget Me Not", "Bahrupiya" and "Spotlight". Two of the stories are directed by Srijit Mukherji, with Abhishek Chaubey and Vasan Bala calling the shots on one each.

The ensemble cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ali Fazal, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Talking about his segment "Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa", Abhishek Chaubey said: "I'm drawn to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. Hardly anyone crafts those better than Satyajit Ray and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao playing off each other on screen, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, I hope is as much of a joy to watch as it was to make. Super stoked about the show and can't wait for people to watch it!"

Srijit Mukherji, who directed "Feluda Pherot" based on Ray's Feluda adventures in Bangla recently, helms "Forget Me Not" and "Bahrupiya".

"Satyajit Ray has been a big inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two stories of Ray to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honour and fulfilling to reinterpret two more stories of Ray in a decidedly darker space," said Mukherji, adding that he got the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast including Kay Kay Menon, Sweta Basu Prasad and Ali Fazal.

Vasan Bala directs "Spotlight". "It's an opportunity that led me to collaborate with wonderful talent. It's a pulpy, quirky, music-filled tale of very interesting characters. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal are in crackling form. Can't wait for the audience to watch and react to it," he said about the Netflix show.