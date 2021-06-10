Malik and Cold Case to release on OTT platform, producer Anto Joseph says he waited long

As the theaters are unlikely to open in the near future, due to the soaring second wave of the pandemic, the makers of Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik and thriller movie Cold Case starring Prithviraj in the lead role are apparently contemplating OTT releases for their movies. Noted producer Anto Joseph, who has bankrolled both the movies, has reportedly decided to have OTT releases as the theaters remain shut. The official announcement regarding this would be made soon. Malik, which is one of the most anticipated movies, has been in the queue for more than a year, awaiting a grand theater opening. In a letter sent by Anto Joseph to the Exhibitors Association, the producer explains that he has waited long, hoping for a theatrical release. He added that he has decided to release both the movies on OTT as the chances for reopening the theaters seem bleak. Both the movies are likely to be released on the streaming giant Amazon Prime.

Malik which is directed by Mahesh Narayanan after the critically acclaimed Take Off is a period drama. The movie narrates the life of Sulaiman in his coastal hamlet from twenty years of age to his fifties. Interestingly, Malik is the most expensive film in Fahadh’s career. The actor had shocked the audience by reducing around 20 kilos of body weight for this character. Sushin Syam has composed the music while the camera is cranked by Sanu John Varghese.

Meanwhile, Cold Case directed by Tanu Balak has Prithviraj essaying the role of a police officer. Jomon T John and Gireesh Gangadharan have jointly handled the cinematography of this movie.