Chemban Vinod shares pic with Sunny Leone, calls her 'a good soul'

Actor Chemban Vinod shared a pic with Bollywood diva Sunny Leone and the viral pic has got everyone talking.

Taking to his Facebook page, Chemban posted a pic which had both Chemban and Sunny posing together for the camera.

"With Sunny Leone (a good soul)", he wrote as caption.

It is said that the pic was taken during the shoot of upcoming movie Shero.

The actress, who had come to Kerala for the film’s launch and shoot recently, will be playing the lead character of a South Indian woman in the film. The movie directed and scripted by Sreejith Vijayan would be released in all South languages, alongside Malayalam.