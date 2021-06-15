Korean star Park Seo-joon roped in for 'Captain Marvel' sequel

Korean actor Park Seo-joon may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to reports, an industry source revealed that Park will be starring in The Marvels, which is the sequel to 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel.

The Marvels, headlined by Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson, is scheduled to be released on Nov 11, 2022 in the United States and is set to start production soon.

Reports are also rife that the Korean actor will be leaving for US in the second half of 2021 to begin filming the Marvel movie.

Park, who had a small role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, is currently in the midst of shooting disaster thriller film Concrete Utopia, co-starring Lee Byung-hun and Park Bo-young.

The Marvels sees Larson resuming the role of Captain Marvel. Other cast confirmed for the film to be directed by Nia DeCosta are Teyonah Paris and Iman Vellani as Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan respectively.

Meanwhile, another Korean actor Ma Dong-seok is also starring in this year’s Marvel film, Eternals.