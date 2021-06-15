Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: Miss you my best friend, my man, my love

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, posted a note in remembrance of the late actor on Monday, on the occasion of his first death anniversary. Rhea, whom Sushant was dating at the time of his death, wrote about the void that the actor's absence left in her life and that she 'waits' for him every day.

"There isn't a moment where I believe that you aren't here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now-watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me," Rhea wrote on Instagram.

"I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere -- I know you're here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying -- you've got this bebu and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore.." she further wrote.

"There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled. Without you, I'm standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you 'Malpua' everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love.. Bebu and putput forever #mywholeheart," the actress concluded.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.

His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI, who questioned Rhea Chakraborty and her family members as well as some of Sushant's staff. Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB in a separate drugs probe - both are currently out on bail.