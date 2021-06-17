There was a lot Nazriya had to give up choosing me: Fahadh Faasil opens up on his relationship with his wife

Fahadh Faasil on Wednesday took to his Facebook page and opened up on several aspects of his professional and personal life. And for the very first time, he opened up about his relationship with wife and actress Nazriya Nazim.

It was indeed a surprise for his fans and followers as Fahadh is one who always remained silent about his marital life, especially on social media.

The actor talked about falling in love with his wife Nazriya and revealed how he looked forward for the shoot of their first movie together in Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days.

"7 years of Bangalore days bring back so many good memories. Falling head over heels for Nazriya, beginning of my journey with her. I asked her out over a handwritten letter and slipped a ring along. She didn't say yes. But she didn't say NO either!! I shot Bangalore days along with two other films. It's just suicidal to shoot three films at a time. I used to look forward to return to shoot Bangalore days."

Pointing that Nazriya had to give up many things for choosing Fahadh, he wrote, "I loved being around Nazriya. But my thoughts were random. I don't know if it sounds well now, but at that point, there was a lot Nazriya had to give up choosing me. It absolutely worried me and I kept fluctuating. It's just when I thought it was all going to be over because I am not strong enough she said, 'Hello, method actor, who do you think you are? It's just one simple life. Pack your bags with everyone and everything you need." Even now when I leave the TV remote in the bathroom, she asks with the same conviction, 'Who do you think you are?' 7 years of Bangalore days have given me a bit more than what I deserve. We work together. We spoil each other. We back each other. We are a team no matter what. Pretty much all my small achievements are after I started sharing my life with Nazriya. I know for sure I didn't do any of this alone. I wonder what my life would have been if Nazriya didn't feel strong about us," wrote Fahadh Faasil.

The couple got engaged on 20 Feburary 2014 and got married in the same year on 21 August.

After Bangalore Days, they recently shared screen space in Anwar Rasheed film Trance. The duo also started off production house and have produced films including Kumbalangi Nights and CU Soon.

In between, Fahadh also opened up about the tough days in the past during his college days.

“I have discussed my engineering college dropout story earlier in a couple of my interviews. In America, you cannot shift majors after first two years of school or else it meant your financial aid being withdrawn. So after my second year, my advisor called me in for a counselling session as my grades were falling crazy. During the session, I somehow gathered courage to admit that I am a failed actor/individual who has been running away from my own and measurements is the last thing I want to do with my life. My advisor took the initiative to write to my dean and I was shifted to the arts school. Six years in America and when I returned home without a degree, the only thing I felt good about was the fact that, since I don’t have a degree I could start anywhere,” Fahadh said.

Before concluding, Fahadh stated that the hard days in his life always marked the beginning of something good. Mentioning that the pandemic too would lead everyone to a brighter dawn, he wrote, "As a child who fancied stories then and as a storyteller now, I was and am excited about how a story ends. All these instances at some point looked like an ending to the story I was living. But then it has not ended yet. I have come out of it with scars and stars. All endings are beautiful beginnings to another story. Sometimes your own or you are a part of someone else’s story. But remember we all have a part to play. This indeed is a difficult time for all of us. This too will soon end for a new beginning.”