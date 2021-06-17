Prithviraj's Cold Case gets a release date

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming Malayalam film Cold Case is all set for digital release.

The movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 30. An official poster along with the release date was unveiled by the tem. Expectations are riding high on Cold Case, as the film marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's comeback to the police roles after a long gap. Prithviraj appears in the role of ACP Sathyajith IPS. Aditi Balan of ‘Aruvi’ is the female lead of the movie.

Touted to be an investigative thriller, Cold Case revolves around a murder that happens in the capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram.

Cold Case marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Tanu Balak, while the script is by Srinath V Nath.

Cold Case is jointly bankrolled by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios.