Allu Arjun wishes mother on her birthday

Telugu star Allu Arjun shared a birthday note for his mother Nirmala on Monday, along with a picture that shows her cutting a cake.

"Happy birthday mom. The sweet heart of my life," wrote Arjun, along with the image.

Both his mother and father are special to Bunny. On Mother's Day in March, this is what Bunny said: "Greatest lesson I learnt from my mother is ... how to be simple even when you have Lots. Happy Mother’s Day to My Mother and all the Mothers in the world . (sic)."

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the Telugu film "Pushpa". The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is based on true events. It revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh.

"Pushpa" is directed by Sukumar, with sound by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.