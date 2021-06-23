Liger OTT release for Rs 200-crore: Vijay Deverakonda says it's too less

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 23, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Liger. And rumours had that Liger has been offered Rs 200 crore for the direct-to-digital release of the film and its satellite rights.

The actor responded by saying that the amount quoted is ‘too little’ and promised that the box office collection of the film will be ‘more’.

The picture shared by Vijay Deverakonda claimed, "Vijay Deverakonda & Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger' received a huge OTT offer of Rs. 200 cr for its direct digital release and the satellite rights in all languages. Makers are considering the offer."

While the reports of Liger's OTT release are still mere speculation, Vijay Deverakonda gave the best reply and his  reaction to the news went viral.

Liger is being shot in two languages, Telugu and Hindi. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connect are jointly producing the movie in which Vijay Deverakonda is playing the role of a kickboxer.

