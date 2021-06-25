Ajay Devgn, Dil Raju to remake Telugu hit 'Naandhi' in Hindi

Actor-producer Ajay Devgan made an official announcement on Friday of producing the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit "Naandhi" with leading South producer Dil Raju.

Ajay took to social media to make the news official. "Time to share an important story with all! #DilRajuProductions and @adffilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi! @srivenkateswaracreations @meenaiyerofficial @kuldeep_rathore18 @paragdesai9 #MumbaiTalkeez #NaandhiInHindi," he wrote.

"Naandhi is an important film, exposing certain loopholes in the administration. The original Telugu version was effective and touched a raw nerve. Dil Raju & I have decided to join hands in remaking this film in Hindi to reach out to a larger audience," he added.

Ajay informed the director and cast of the film haven't been finalised yet.

The Telugu hit starred Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Praveen.

Released on 19th February this year, Naandhi presents the trials of Surya (Allari Naresh) who is set up as a suspect in a high-profile murder case.