Anupama Parameswaran 'clears' Teacher Eligibility Test from Bihar! Why the results are viral

Surprised? So are we! Bihar’s education department released the results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019, a few days back, and now a candidate's result is going viral on social media platforms.

While the score contains the name of a male candidate Hrishikesh Kumar, it features the photo of the actress Anupama Parameswaran. The result card has all the credentials filled in correctly except the photo with the actress in a blue saree. Hrishikesh Kumar secured 77 out of 150 in Maths in Paper 1 and 95 out of 150 in the same subject in Paper 2.

The result that is being shared on social media. As soon as the result sheet went viral on social media, officials of the education department went into a tizzy.

It may be noted that this is not the first such instance of such a goof-up happening.

Last year, after the first phase of Covid, a case of discrepancy in the online graduation part-2 examination form of a student of Bihar University was spotted when the name of the father was stated to be Emraan Hashmi and mother’s name was given as Sunny Leone with the address in Muzaffarpur's red-light area.

Back in 2019, Sunny Leone was also featured in the merit list released by the Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) for the post of junior engineers.