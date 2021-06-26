Jayaraj's Hasyam wins accolades at Russian film festival

Jayaraj directorial Hasyam wins award at Cheboksary International Film Festival held in Russia. The film won the award for best script.

Cheboksary International Film Festival is also one of the most prestigious film festivals in Russia.

Jayaraj has also penned the scipt for the film which has Harisree Ashokan in the lead.

Hasyam is the eight film of the critically acclaimed 'Navarasa series' which was launched by Jayaraj in 1999 with the film 'Karunam'. Some other films of this series are Shantham (2nd film) Bheebhatsa (3rd film) Adbhutam (4th film) Veeram (5 film) Bhayanakam (6th film) and Roudram (7th film). With this, ‘Sringaram’ will be the only film left to make.

Produced by Jahangir Shamzi, the film was also recently chosen in the official selection of the Shanghai Film Festival.