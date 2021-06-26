Naalpathanchamathe Nadi: Malayalam docu on green activist set for OTT release

'Naalpathanchamathe Nadi' (A River Unknown), a Malayalam documentary featuring the life a lesser known environmentalist, is set for an OTT release. The 30-minute film will be streamed on Roots Video from June 27.

The documentary records the life of V M Gopinatha Pillai who plunged into the field of nature conservation back in 1985 fighting a group of local sand miners in Manimala river.

A native of Kottangal in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Pillai then went on to raise a series of environmental exploitations across Kerala in a span of over 30 years, braving intimidation and physical assaults. His legal interventions paved way for the Kerala government introducing a law for the protection of rivers in the state.

In the documentary, Pillai's associates, including environmentalists, lawyers and a journalist, narrate his life and interventions while the unusual activist reasserts his convictions that keep him going. The film also goes through some of the major issues addressed by Pillai.

Pillai's attempts to find a solution to the issues plaguing the environment through legal means make him different among the set of activists in Kerala who stand for the 'green cause'. The film also tries to address the issues pertaining to the implementation of the law when it comes to protection of the environment.

The documentary has been conceived by G Ragesh. Jijo Abraham has handled the cinematography. Pinto Varkey is the editor while Dhanesh has designed sound.