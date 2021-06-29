Malayalam Anthology movie 'Aanum Pennum' to stream on OTT

Malayalam anthology movie, 'Aanum Pennum' is gearing up for an OTT release. The multi-starrer film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video and on NeeStream from June 30.

The movie which was released in theaters in March has Samkuktha Menon, Parvathy Thiruvoth, and Darshana Rajendran, Joju George, Asif Ali and Roshan Mathew in the star cast.

The three stories in the anthology are that of Savithri, Rachiyammma and Rani. While Savithri is directed by Jay K, Rachiyamma is by Venu ISC and Rani is directed by Aashiq Abu.

The cinematography of the anthology has been done by Shyku Khalid (for Aashiq’s film) and Suresh Rajan (for Jay K’s). Venu did the cinematography for his segment. Saiju Sreedharan, Bina Paul and Bhavan Sreekumar are the editors. The music is by Bijibal and Dawn Vincent.

Interestingly, Prithviraj's Cold Case will also start streaming from June 30. The movie, which is direct-to-release on OTT will also mark Prithviraj's debut on a digital platform.