Ravi Teja starts shooting for 68th film

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2021 03:42 PM IST

Telugu star Ravi Teja started shooting for his 68th film on Thursday, and shared a glimpse of the film's poster on Instagram.

The poster showcases Ravi, whose back is towards the camera, sitting on a chair typing a letter on a typewriter.

"And it begins…," Ravi Teja, who enjoys the moniker of "Mass Maharaja", captioned the image.

The actor did not share details about the film.

Ravi Teja's latest released film was "Krack". The Telugu action film co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shruti Haasan opened in January.

The actor currently awaits the release of his next titled "Khiladi", an action comedy written and directed by Ramesh Varma. The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi.

