Neena Gupta shares a still from the 1984 classic 'Utsav', old pic now goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 02, 2021 08:03 AM IST

Actress Neena Gupta on Thursday shared a throwback gem on social media, posting a picture from the 1984 classic "Utsav".

The pic has young Neena in a mid-shot frame from the period film. She exchanges a coy glance with her co-actor, the late Shankar Nag.

"A still from a beautiful film Utsav with Shankar Nag miss you so much Shankar bohat jaldi chod gaye tum hamen," Neena wrote remembering actor-director Shankar Nag, who died at the age of 35 in a car accident in 1990.

Shankar Nag was an actor, screenwriter, director, and producer known for his work in Kannada and Hindi films and television. He directed and acted in Doordarshan series, "Malgudi Days".

Shashi Kapoor's production "Utsav" was a film ahead of its time. Based on the play "Mrichakatika", the erotic drama was directed by Girish Karnad and starred Rekha, Anuradha Patel, Shekhar Suman and Amjad Khan. Neena played Madanika, a courtesan slave.

On Neena's picture post, actor Ramneek Pantal commented about Shankar Nag: "Looks like Shahrukh Khan from the profile."

TV actor Sachin Shroff wrote: "He was such a fine actor."

Neena Gupta recently launched her autobiography, "Sach Kahun Toh", sharing many interesting insights from her life.

The actress, who was seen recently in the film "Sardar Ka Grandson", will be seen next in a cricket drama "83" and the thriller "Dial 100".

