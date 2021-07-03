Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce, to remain friends and co-parents

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, have announced their divorce in a statement issued to the press on Saturday.

The statement read: "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives -- no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.

"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.

"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap.

"We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that -- like us -- you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.

Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," the joint statement concluded.

Aamir and Kiran, who had been an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of 'Lagaan', got married in 2005. The two welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 through surrogacy.

This is Aamir's second marriage as he was earlier married to Reena Dutta. The couple got divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is looking forward to the release of his film Laal Singh Chadha. It is the official Hindi remake of award-winning Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.