Amber Heard welcomes daughter via surrogacy

Actress Amber Heard is a mother now. She has announced that she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Oonagh Paige, earlier this year.

Oonagh was born on April 8, 2021, she said.

The 'Aquaman' star shared the news on Instagram saying she wanted to have a child 'on my own terms.' She also revealed that she was able to do that with the help of a surrogate. "I'm so excited to share this news with you," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself tenderly cradling the baby on her chest.

She went on to say that venturing into motherhood on her own terms gave her a new appreciation of 'how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.'

She added in the post that her hope was that society would one day normalize the desire "to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Heard concluded the lengthy caption by saying that while she wanted to "uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business," she felt compelled "to take control of this."

Heard had been embroiled in a contentious legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The couple divorced in 2017 after two years of marriage.

She went on to date Elon Musk, but the two went their separate ways in 2018.

The actress is currently in a relationship with cinematographer Bianca Butti.