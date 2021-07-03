Here's how much Priyanka Chopra earns for each Instagram post

HopperHQ has released its 'Instagram Rich List' for the year 2021. Priyanka Chopra is one of two Indians to feature on the annual Hopper Instagram Richlist.

She took the number 27 spot while Virat Kohli was on 19th spot, with Cristiano Ronaldo topping the list as the highest-earning individual on the photo and video sharing platform.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with a following of 65 million on Instagram gets $403,000 ( around Rs 3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on the app.

Virat Kohli charges up to $680,000 per Instagram post - that's approximately Rs 5 crore each post. For the cricketer, who has a following of 132 million, this is jump from last year, when he ranked 23rd on the rich list.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has 295 million followers and earns $1,604,000 ( Rs 11 crore) per post. Others on the list include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift.

HopperHQ's Instagram Rich List includes 395 celebrities, sportspeople and influencers. Last year, it was wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had topped the list.