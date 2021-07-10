Malayalam Film 'Appuvinte Sathyanweshanam' streams on OTT

Appuvinte Sathyanveshanam, the Malayalam film directed by Sohanlal and produced by AV Anoop and Mukesh Mehta for AVA Productions & E4 Entertainment is releasing on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Neestream.

The movie which stars Master Ridhun and AV Anoop started streaming from June 10, 2021.

The film won many accolades at many film festivals. It won the Special Jury Award at the recently concluded San Diego International Kids Film Festival 2019.

Appuvinte Sathyanveshanam centers around the realistic approach of a child in understanding the truth based on Gandhian values.

Child artist Rithun had won the Best Child Artist award at the 49th Kerala State Film Awards and also received the award for Best Costumer & Best Child Artist award given by Kerala State Film Critics Award.