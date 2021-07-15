Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie Bro Daddy kicks off at Hyderabad

The filming of Bro Daddy starring Mohanlal in the lead role has begun at a location in Hyderabad. Sharing a picture of Prithviraj sitting in front of the director’s monitor, Supriya Menon announced, on her social media page that they have kicked off Bro Daddy. This would be Prithviraj’s second outing as a director after the blockbuster film Lucifer.

The location of Bro Daddy was recently shifted to Telangana after the crew was denied permission to shoot in Kerala.

The shooting of seven films, including Bro Daddy has begun in Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, FEFKA and the Film Chamber have requested the chief minister to intervene immediately to save the cinema industry from severe crises. Around nineteen labor unions registered with FEFKA questions the logic behind the nod given to shooting for television serials in the state while films have been denied permission.

The film production has become active in the neighboring states. Vineeth Sreenivasan’s movie Hridayam starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role too has been shifted to Andhra to complete 5 days of song shooting.

This ‘migration’ of Malayalam cinema to other states has further worsened the situation of the cinema workers. FEFKA appealed to the government to look into the matter as the cinema industry has been asking for minimal aid that is just required for survival since the announcement of the first stage of lockdown. FEFKA claimed that its members have received at least one dose of Covid 19 vaccination. Film Chamber too has warned that the cinema industry in the state would be destroyed unless there is substantial intervention from the government.

Meanwhile, minister Saji Cherian who holds the movie portfolio said that the crews could film movies in Telangana if it is such a great place. The minister was responding to the news of Malayalam movies shifting location to other states. He told media persons that permission to start shooting would be given only after discussing with experts.