Allu Arjun announces daughter Arha's debut in films

Telugu star Allu Arjun announced on Thursday the entry of his four-year-old daughter Allu Arha in the film world.

Arha will be seen in the film "Shakuntalam", and she marks the fourth generation of the Allu clan in the film world. She will share screen space with actress Samantha Akkineni in the mythological drama.

Arjun posted a picture of Arha on Instagram with a note that read: "Great grand daughter of Padmasri Allu Ramalingaiah garu, Grand daughter of Sri Allu Aravind garu, adorable daughter of Sri Allu Arjun garu and Sneha garu" Welcome on board Allu Arha as the valiant, little wonder Prince Bharata in Shakuntalam."

Arjun captioned the note as: "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and . I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam."

The youngest Allu to enter the family, Arha will be directed by Gunasekhar. Besides Samantha, the film will also see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Arha's debut is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala written by Kalidasa.