Malayalam film 'Chuzhal' to release on Neestream

Malayalam paranormal thriller Chuzhal is set to release on Neestream on Saturday. The movie joins the host of films opting for a digital release.

The film's story revolves around five youngsters who travel to a secluded resort on a beautiful hill station. But their trip soon becomes a nightmare when they start feeling the presence of a paranormal entity which starts creating death traps for them.

Chuzhal, which stars Jaffer Idukki and Nilja, was shot in and around Vagamon and Kuttikanam, a well-known hill station in Kerala.

The film is produced by Nisha Maheshwaran under the banner of Nakshatra Pictures. It also features Abin Mary, Sanju Prabhakaran, Gazal Ahamed and Sreenath in supporting roles.

Although this is Biju Maani's first feature film, he has directed two critically acclaimed shorts, Adyathe Maravi (2019) and BevQ (2019).