I'm your biggest fan: Nazriya shares fan moment with Fahadh Faasil

Nazriya Nazim on Monday took to Instagram to share a 'fan moment kinda selfie' with her husband Fahadh Faasil.

In the pictures, Fahadh can be seen sitting behind Nazriya and the duo flashing their smiles.

Sharing the selfie, Nazriya used the hastags 'FaFaBoy' and 'MyBoy' and revealed how she was his biggest fan She wrote, "Sirrrrrrr ji……..I’m ur biggest fan !! 😍 Amaze me every single day. I am not at all biased 🤷🏻‍♀️My fan moment kinda selfie” (sic.)

Nazriya Nazim is an avid Instagram user and never misses an opportunity to share glimpses from her life.

After CU Soon and Joji, Fahadh is basking in the success of Malik. Malik is a political action-thriller starring Fahadh Faasil, Archit, Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Jalaja, Sarath Kumar, Vijay Forrt and Sudhi Koppa.