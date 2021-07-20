Film associations issue guidelines to begin shooting in Kerala

Kochi: The cinema associations have decided to start shooting in Kerala only after implementing the 30 step elaborate guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid 19 on locations and sets. The FEFKA and the Producer’s Association should provide a written undertaking, agreeing to adhere to these guidelines.

Following these guidelines has been made mandatory for all the films that are shot in Kerala. The arrangements would ensure a bio secure bubble at every shooting location, which no one is allowed to breach.

The guidelines instruct to limit the number of crew members to fifty. Besides, the copy of the vaccination certificate of the crew members, negative RTPCR test results done within 48 hours and other details of the location should be submitted to the producers’ association and FFEKA.

No one would be allowed to go out of the location or the place of accommodation. Visitors too wouldn’t be allowed inside the bio secure bubble. A log book should be maintained at every location.

Production assistants, makeup artists and costume designers should wear gloves while working. Mask wearing and sanitizing have been made mandatory. Paper plates and glasses should be used to distribute food and drinks on the sets. More than one food counter should be opened so that the counters wouldn’t be crowded.

The production executive team should ensure that the rooms, vehicles, kitchen and the utensils are sanitized regularly. Meanwhile, FEFKA and the producers’ association would ensure that the guidelines are strictly followed at the shooting locations. The representatives of these associations would visit the sets to inspect whether the guidelines and protocols are properly implemented.

The decision to issue the guidelines were taken at a meeting attended by Siyad Kokker, Sibi Malayil, B Unnikrishnan, Anto Joseph, Edavela Babu, B Rajesh, Anil Thomas, Sohan Seenulal, and SST Subramanian representing Kerala Film Chamber, Producers’ Association, Distributors Association, FEFKA and AMMA.