Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested for making adult films

In a major swoop, the Mumbai Police late on Monday arrested businessman Raj Kundra -- the husband of Bollywood actor and model Shilpa Shetty -- for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

The shocking action was based on a case registered by the police in February this year, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a late night statement.

Thereafter, Kundra, a British-Indian businessman, was being investigated by the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police.

"A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We've arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator," said Nagrale.

"We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Further investigation is in progress," he added.

Raj Kundra is an avid social media user. He often shares deepfake videos featuring his wife Shilpa Shetty. Recently, he had shared a video of him and Shilpa turning into Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in the year 2009 and the couple welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj Kundra, in 2012. They were blessed with a baby girl, Samisha on February 15, 2020, via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2' which marks her return after 14 years.