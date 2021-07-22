Nizhal fame Izin Hash bags Hollywood movie

It's Hollywood calling for Izin Hash, who stepped into Malayalam cinema through Nizhal.

Izin, an international model and Keralite from Dubai, is gearing up for his Hollywood debut with the film 'North of the 10'. Touted to be a hangout comedy movie, the movie tells the story of five friends who chase Hollywood dreams from the south side of Chicago.

Izin wrapped up his portions in the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film. The film is being shot in Chicago and Abu Dhabi.

Directed by Rhyan LaMerr, the stars in the film Oscar winner Terrence J, Don Benjamin, Matt Riff, Tosin and Wesley Armstrong etc.

Izin, who has acted in several English and Arabic commercials, played the role of Nitin in Nizhal film with Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara. 'Nizhal, translated into Telugu name ‘Needa’, will be released on July 23 on OTT.

Izin, a third grader student at Ajman Habitat School, is the son of Hash Javad, a social media manager in Dubai from Nilambur, Malappuram, and Naseeha, a microbiologist in Abu Dhabi, from Kozhikode.