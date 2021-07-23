Nayanthara to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

PTI
Published: July 23, 2021 03:25 PM IST

South star Nayanthara is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan's next film, to be directed by Atlee.

The 36-year-old actor, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, is known for titles like Chandramukhi, Ghajini, Sri Rama Rajyam, and Puthiya Niyamam.

"She is doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan, which is directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role in the film. It is too early to share details regarding Nayanthara's role in the film," a source close to the development said.

The character that she will reportedly be playing in the film is said to be a well-sketched-out female lead and that is something that apparently drew her in.

Khan is currently working on Pathan and a call will be taken whether to begin shoot on Atlee's film or filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's movie, the insider added.

On Wednesday, Disney+ Hotstar announced that Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil feature film Netrikann will be released on the streaming platform.

The actor will next be seen in Rajinikanth’s action-drama Annaatthe and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a romantic-comedy also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

