Neestream releases its first Sanskrit film 'Samasyah'

Samasyah, the first eco-conscious film made entirely in Sanskrit, has released on Neestream. One of the few Sanskrit films in the world, Samasyah is also the first Sanskrit film to be screened on Neestream.

The film is written and directed by Shibu Kumaranallur on the theme of nature pollution and conservation. The aim of this film is to make our new generation aware of the importance of our cultural heritage and to take care of the surrounding environment.

It tells the survival story of a child who has been bedridden owing to environmental pollution with her willpower . The film is produced by Praveesh Kumar Morayoor under the banner of Rajadeepam Cinemas.

The film stars Kozhikode Narayanan Nair, Muahamma Prasad, Vinod Kovoor, Jaseela Parveen, Biju Eravannur, Hariharan Chevayur, Anesh Mepayur, Ann Maria Devasya, Theertha Pramod, Swarna KS and many more including school children from 14 districts.

While camera and editing is by Joshua Ronald, music is by Salam Veeroli.