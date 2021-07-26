Nani and Sai Pallavi's 'Shyam Singha Roy' shoot wrapped

The shoot of Nani and Sai Pallavi's supernatural thriller film 'Shyam Singha Roy' has been wrapped up.

Nani on Monday morning made the announcement on his Twitter and Instagram. He shared a picture from the film's set where his back is towards the camera.

He captioned the image: "Shoot done. With a great team comes the great outcome. Post production begins. #ShyamSinghaRoy."

A tweet from the banner Niharika Entertainmet's official account read: "With a great star, there forms a supportive team to Make an epic film. Special Thanks to you Dear Natural. @NameisNani garu.

According to reports, the actor will be seen playing a Bengali man and will be seen romancing actresses Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty.

'Shyam Singha Roy' is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It also stars Madonna Sebastian.

The actor, who dropped his 25th film as hero, 'V', on OTT last year, is awaiting the release of his new Telugu film 'Tuck Jugadish'.

The film is slated for release later this year when theatres reopen to full occupancy.