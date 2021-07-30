Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' gets a release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 30, 2021 03:16 PM IST

Akshay Kumar on Friday announced that his much-anticipated movie "Bellbottom" will arrive in cinemas on August 19.

The espionage thriller was originally scheduled to release in April this year, but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. As the theatres open across the world and various parts of the country, the producers have locked a new release date for the movie.

"Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN. Date: August 19, 2021. Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19," Kumar posted on Twitter.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vashu Bhagnani is backing the film along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bellbottom is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes. The cinematography is by Rajeev Ravi.

Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film also features actors Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout