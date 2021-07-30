Shilpa Shetty files defamation suit against reporters, media houses for maligning her image

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has filed defamation suit in Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media houses, accusing them of doing "false reporting and maligning her image."

The actor has been in the news ever since her husband businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested in connection with creation and distribution of pornographic content.

A few days ago, the Mumbai Crime Branch, which is probing the case, had said the actor is yet to be given a clean chit.

In a recent social media post, Shetty had posted a powerful message about survival. She had shared a quote by James Thurber, which read “Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness.”

“We look back in anger at the people who’ve hurt us, the frustrations we’ve felt, the bad luck we’ve endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," her social media post, which was her first reaction ever since the arrest of her husband, read.