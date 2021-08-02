Rajeev Govindan lambasts fake news that claims he is Methil Devika’s ex-husband

Producer Rajeev Govindan says he has been mistook for noted Mohiniyattom dancer Methil Devika’s ex-husband. “I am exhausted answering the questions whether I am Devika’s former husband Rajeev Nair. I am not ‘that’ Rajeev Nair,” says Rajeev who is bombarded with questions about Devika on his social media accounts.

Rajeev Govindan aka Rajeev Nair lost his sleep ever since Methil Devika announced her separation with actor-politician Mukesh.

“Let me make it clear that I am not Methil Devika’s ex- husband. In fact, I have no connections with her. Without enquiring the truth, my name and my poems were dragged into this. Many were eager to cook up stories as per their imaginations. What kind of journalism is this? I have decided to take the legal route against those who spread false news about me,” Rajeev makes his stand clear.

He wonders how people came to the conclusion that he was Methil Devika’s former husband. He notes that millions of people bear the name Rajeev, which is an incredibly popular name in the country.

It was an online news portal that published the false news that Rajeev was Devika’s former husband.

“My pictures, songs and the cover pages of my books too were published so that people would correctly ‘identify’ me. Moreover, Devika’s son’s paternity too was attributed to me. I have no idea how they reached the conclusion that I am her ex – husband. Not everyone who shares a name is the same person. Those who created this fake news and spread it are equally culpable. They have to withdraw the video that they had posted with an intention to insult me. I have already begun the procedures to sue them,” says Rajeev.