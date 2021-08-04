Amazon's Cinderella movie makes major changes to classic story, trailer out

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of Camila Cabello's movie Cinderella, the latest take on the universally famed folk tale about a neglected young woman.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer highlights the major changes to the classic Cinderella story.

Well, looks like this Cinderella isn't bothered too much about finding the 'Prince Charming', but rather focused in chasing her dreams to become a businesswoman. All she wants is to sell her signature dresses from her shop called Dresses by Ella. Going by the trailer, there also seems to be a major change in how the stepmother responds to Cinderella urging her to marry the prince for their family's gain.

Directed by Kay Cannon, Cinderella stars pop singer Cabello in her first feature film role.

The trailer promises the film to be a modern, feminist and musical take on the traditional fairytale.

Cinderella is a production of Columbia Pictures and Pearlman and Corden's Fullwell 73. Though originally slated to release in theaters, Sony Pictures collaborated with Amazon due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns.

Cinderella will start streaming on September 3 on Amazon Prime Video.