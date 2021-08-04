Antony Varghese and Anisha's Haldi ceremony pics out

Antony Varghese is all set to get married to Anisha Poulose. The pics from their Haldi ceremony is doing the rounds on social media.

The actor and his fiance Anisha looked picture perfect as they posed for the cameras at their haldi and mehendi ceremony that took place on Tuesday night.

While Antony was seen in a white kurta, his fiance was seen in a yellow skirt and green top.

A video from the function is also doing the rounds where Antony and his fiance were seen dancing together.

Antony and Anisha knew each other since childhood and it's now that parents fixed the wedding of the duo. Though initially the wedding was supposed to take place in June, the families were waiting for lockdown to be lifted.

Anisha hails from Angamaly and is a nurse by profession.

Antony's sister Anjali's wedding took place recently.

Antony Varghese' last film to hit screens was Jallikattu directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and his next movie is Ajagajantharam, directed by Tinu Pappachan. Ajagajantharam also has Chemban Vinod Jose, Arjun Asokan and Sabumon Abdul Samad in major roles.