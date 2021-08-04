Antony Varghese gets engaged to Anisha

Actor Antony Varghese got engaged to Anisha Poulose in a low-key ceremony at Angamaly on Wednesday.

The engagement was held as per traditional Christian rituals in the presence of only close friends and family members owing to Covid protocols.

While Antony was spotted in a black suit, Anisha was seen in a pink lehenga.

Antony's family too was seen in colour-coordinated outfits.

Anisha hails from Angamaly and is a nurse by profession. She was working at a hospital in Ireland.

The two were childhood friends and decided to take their relationship to the next level.

The wedding is said to take place on August 8.

Earlier, a Haldi ceremony, a pre-wedding ablution ritual, was held and the pics had gone viral on social media.

On the workfront, Antony is awaiting the release of Ajagajantharam.

He also got a few films like Meri Jaan, announced on New Year’s Day, and Aanaparambile World Cup in his kitty.

Another upcoming film is Falimy, written and directed by Nithish Sahadev and bankrolled by Jude Anthany Joseph in association with Aravind Kurup.

The actor who made his debut with Lijo Jose Pellisery's Angamaly Diaries was last seen in Jallikattu.