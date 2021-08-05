Golden Jubilee of Mammootty's screen debut! Landmark to pass off without any celebration

It’s been fifty glorious years since mega star Mammootty’s face appeared on the silver screen. However, it was only nine years later that he had made his debut as a lead actor. Mammootty had essayed a minor role in Anubhavangal Palichakal directed by KS Sethumadhavan in which the evergreen onscreen pair Sathyan and Sheela played the lead roles.

The movie was released on 6 August 1971 to positive reviews. It is an interesting coincidence that Mammooty’s first movie became the last film of another iconic actor of Malayalam cinema Sathyan.

In Anubhavanagal Palichakal, Mammootty’s character doesn’t have a name or any dialogues. He appears as an onlooker in a crowd. So, some people say that this film cannot be considered his first movie. Recently, Mammootty had a shared a picture of his younger self in which he sports a razor thin moustache. The picture that has since gone viral is apparently from a scene in this movie.

Mammootty made his entry as a lead actor in Vilkanundu Swapnangal which was released in 1980. It was in this movie that his name appeared on the title card for the first time. Vilkanundu Swapnangal penned by MT Vasudevan Nair and directed by Asad is widely considered as the mega star’s debut movie. By amazingly playing the role of Madhavankutty, Mammootty had carved a niche for himself in the Malayalam cinema. Mammootty himself has noted Vilkanundu Swapnangal as his first movie in his memoirs Chamayangal Illathe.

While much has been said about both the movies, Mammootty has refrained from any celebrations or statements on his golden jubilee year. The graceful actor has always stayed away from the celebrations that often glorify his experience of over five decades in Indian cinema.