Watch: Antony Varghese Pepe marries longtime girlfriend Anisha Poulose

Actor Antony Varghese tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anisha. The duo entered wedlock in a private ceremony with close family members and friends in attendance.

For the wedding, Antony Varghese looked dapper in a blue suit, while his beautiful bride Anisha Poulose decked up in an A-line wedding gown in a white hue.

Reportedly, the wedding took place in Kerala's Angamaly following all COVID-19 protocols.

A few days ago the couple had an engagement ceremony, the low-key affair was held at Angamaly.

Antony Varghese Pepe and Anisha Poulose are reportedly childhood friends. Anisha is a nurse by profession and she has been working abroad.

Antony Varghese Pepe has films like ‘Aanaparambile World Cup’ and ‘Ajagajantharam’ in the pipeline.