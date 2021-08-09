It all started with a headache: Gritty tale of Saranya’s battle against all odds

Saranya often appeared as the pretty village belle in the Malayalam TV serials. She had also played the villainous characters on the mini screen for a while. At a time when Saranya had a lot of opportunities from the entertainment field, tragedy struck her in the form of brain tumour.

While she was working in a Telugu serial, 'Swathi', Saranya suffered from chronic headache. She consulted a doctor and took medicines for migraine for two years. After Saranya fainted at a shooting set in 2012, her colleagues took her to the hospital and she was diagnosed with brain tumour.

The surgeries that followed and the radiation therapies drastically affected Saranya's health. The seventh brain surgery left her partially paralysed. The woman, who conquered her illness several times, was able to hold on till now because of her confidence. The faith she had in herself helped her battle the crisis in her life.

Saranya underwent as many as nine major surgeries from 2012 to 2020. She also had to undergo radiation 33 times. Saranya, who was also broke financially, had the support of Seema G Nair, an office-bearer of the Association of Television Media Artistes (ATMA), right from the beginning.

Even when she was battling the deadly disease, Saranya received a wedding proposal from her friend Binu. They got married on October 26, 2014. But her illness aggravated and the marital life was also in trouble.

Thus, Saranya was once again left to battle her way through life alone. She was physically and mentally exhausted. Caught in a financial crisis, Saranya then had to sell off her assets to cover the treatment expenses.

Later, with the help of kind souls led by Seema G Nair, Saranya and her mother were able to shift back to their own home from a rented house.

Saranya always wanted to return to the silver screen after being cured of the illness. But that wish never came true. Saranya Sasi passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.