'Puzhu’ starring Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu starts rolling

Puzhu, starring Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu, has been launched in Ernakulam. The shooting of the movie officially began after a pooja ceremony held in the presence of the crew including megastar Mammootty. The movie is directed by debutant Ratheena and produced by S George under the banner of Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer films and S George’s Cyn Cyl Celluloid.

Earlier, the launch of the movie on Women's Day had created a buzz on social media with numerous eminent personalities from within and outside cinema sharing the title through their social media pages.

With Mammootty playing the male lead and Dulquer Salman being the distributor, ‘Puzhu’ marks the union of the father-son duo in a movie for the first time. Also, Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu will be sharing screen space for the first time through this movie.

Mammootty, who has launched numerous successful directors, will be launching a woman director in Malayalam, through this movie, which is to come out in multiple languages.

Ratheena has been in the industry for a very long time and has worked with renowned directors like Revathy Asha Kelunni and was the executive producer of the movie ‘Uyare’.

‘Puzhu’ is expected to bring Ratheena to the league of exceptional women directors in Malayalam cinema.

‘Puzhu’ will feature crème la de crème of Malayalam cinema alongside Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Harshad, Sharfu, and Suhas have handled the screenplay of the movie. Story is by Harshad. Theni Eshwar, the celebrated cinematographer who has been part of movies like Peranbu, Karnan, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, Paavai Kadhaigal etc., will be handling the cinematography’.

The songs are composed by Jakes Bejoy and Deepu Joseph will be editing the movie. Manu Jagadh, who has been a part of projects like Baahubali, Pretham 2,Minnal Murali and many others will be in charge of the movie’s art.

‘Puzhu’ has Renish Abdulkhader, Rajesh Krishna, and Shyam Mohan as executive producers. Sound design of the movie will be dealt with by Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar. With Badhusha leading the project design, the publicity designs will be created by Anand Rajendran. Sameera Saneesh will be managing the costumes and Amal Chandran and S George are the make-up artists. Sreenath N Unnikrishnan will be capturing the stills.