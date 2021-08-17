Rhea Kapoor shares her wedding-day 'stomach flips' with pic

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor got married to longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani at her father's Juhu bungalow in an intimate ceremony in the presence of a few family members.

Rhea Kapoor's wedding, held on August 14, may have excited a paparazzi frenzy, but what was missing was a wedding picture.

The producer of 'Veere Di Wedding' ended the wait on Monday when she shared her first wedding picture with husband Karan Boolani on her official Instagram account.

She also wrote a heartwarming note to her husband, whom she called her 'best friend'.

In the shared picture, Rhea and Karan look beautiful and elegant in traditional yet simple wedding attires. Karan is seen putting the ring on Rhea's finger.



In her caption, Rhea writes lovingly, expressing her innermost feelings: "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you are my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be.

"I will always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 p.m. before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life ... mine are..."

Tagged to the post are Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Rhea's siblings Sonam and Harshvarrdhan, and of course, husband Karan.

Anil Kapoor too shared a social media post in which he described his family as "the biggest blockbuster ever." He posted a picture from daughter Rhea's wedding, which happened recently.

Rhea reportedly fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.